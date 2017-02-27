Bridgeport Startup Hopes To Make Kick...

Bridgeport Startup Hopes To Make Kickstarter History Today

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A Bridgeport startup hopes that today is the day it becomes the first-ever Artificial Intelligence application in history to be 100 percent funded within 24 hours. At 12:01 a.m., HelpGrowUSA, which is run out of a former firehouse on Clarence Street, officially launched its Kickstarter page seeking $15,000 for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair 1 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... 1 hr BPT 1
News ICE unaware Bridgeport murder suspect was back ... 3 hr thegenuinephyllis 2
News Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ... 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News 26-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder ... 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Deported man faces charge in fatal stabbing Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Friday was one of the warmest February days on ... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC