Bridgeport Startup Hopes To Make Kickstarter History Today
A Bridgeport startup hopes that today is the day it becomes the first-ever Artificial Intelligence application in history to be 100 percent funded within 24 hours. At 12:01 a.m., HelpGrowUSA, which is run out of a former firehouse on Clarence Street, officially launched its Kickstarter page seeking $15,000 for the project.
