Bridgeport settles lawsuit with trash-burning plant
The city of Bridgeport and the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy plant have reached a settlement resolving a 10-year tax assessment appeal lawsuit that will provide the company with refunds in the form of future tax credit adjustments per year. less The city of Bridgeport and the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy plant have reached a settlement resolving a 10-year tax assessment appeal lawsuit that will provide the company with refunds in the form of future tax ... more The city of Bridgeport and the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy plant have reached a settlement resolving a 10-year tax assessment lawsuit that will provide the company with refunds in the form of future tax credit adjustments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Minimum wage: one bill lives, another dies
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|Tue
|Erik
|2
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|Tue
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Tue
|HeyItsAsh
|32
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Tue
|Bill
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC