Bridgeport settles lawsuit with trash-burning plant

The city of Bridgeport and the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy plant have reached a settlement resolving a 10-year tax assessment appeal lawsuit that will provide the company with refunds in the form of future tax credit adjustments per year. less The city of Bridgeport and the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy plant have reached a settlement resolving a 10-year tax assessment appeal lawsuit that will provide the company with refunds in the form of future tax ... more The city of Bridgeport and the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy plant have reached a settlement resolving a 10-year tax assessment lawsuit that will provide the company with refunds in the form of future tax credit adjustments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.