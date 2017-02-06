Bridgeport Seeks Public Input On Proposed Second Train Station
The Barnum Station is a planned new station to be located along the Metro-North New Haven Line in East Bridgeport. The station is being designed with the hope that it will enhance regional access to and from East Bridgeport and support the revitalization of the East Side, Mill Hill and East End neighborhoods.
