Bridgeport Seeks Public Input On Prop...

Bridgeport Seeks Public Input On Proposed Second Train Station

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

The Barnum Station is a planned new station to be located along the Metro-North New Haven Line in East Bridgeport. The station is being designed with the hope that it will enhance regional access to and from East Bridgeport and support the revitalization of the East Side, Mill Hill and East End neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
agape flights of venice florida Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger... Sun Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'... Sun Well Well 4
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 Sun Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Tuition-free college gains ground Feb 4 America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ... Feb 4 Samuels Furnace Man 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC