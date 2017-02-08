Bridgeport schools declared safe haven

Bridgeport schools declared safe haven

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Declaring a state directive to protect immigrant students not enough, the city school board on Tuesday voted to declare its district a safe haven for all students. The resolution, approved 6-0 with two abstentions, drew cheers from a group of immigrant families and supporters who waited out a lengthy school board meeting on other matters to hear the item discussed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt 26 min BPT 1
superman casoria 2 hr superman casoria 5
News Police: 3 pounds of PCP delivered to Save the C... 2 hr Pat 6
News DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train... 7 hr BPT 1
News Tuition-free college gains ground 13 hr Community Disorga... 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 13 hr Bob Is A Queen 504
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 Tue America Gentleman... 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC