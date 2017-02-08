Bridgeport schools declared safe haven
Declaring a state directive to protect immigrant students not enough, the city school board on Tuesday voted to declare its district a safe haven for all students. The resolution, approved 6-0 with two abstentions, drew cheers from a group of immigrant families and supporters who waited out a lengthy school board meeting on other matters to hear the item discussed.
