Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil is wrong
Beardsley Bart, Connecticut's own Prognosticating Prairie Dog, came out on Feb. 2, 2017 to share his weather forecast with a small gathering of friends, including Gregg Dancho, director of Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo and Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim.
