Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed Students At Bassick High
A 50-year-old Bridgeport woman in a wheelchair was arrested Tuesday after forcing a lockdown at Bassick High School by spraying pepper spray at students, according to the Connecticut Post. Yvonne Young of Lenox Avenue - who has one leg - had gone to the school to speak to the principal because her daughter had been bullied, according to the Post.
