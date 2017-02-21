Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
Michael Watkins was found on Berkshire Avenue by emergency responders who had been called to the scene of an apparent assault, police said. Watkins was discovered to have been shot, and was later pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital .
