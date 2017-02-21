Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fatal Shooting
There are 1 comment on the The New Canaan Daily Voice story from 12 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fatal Shooting. In it, The New Canaan Daily Voice reports that:
Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man found shot on Berkshire Avenue late Friday night died of his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital, the Connecticut Post reported. It was unclear whether the fatal shooting was related to an earlier non-life-threatening shooting earlier in the evening, the Post said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
|
Since: Dec 15
466
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Another story that prove that Bridgeport is not safe to live, work, or visit. Hire more police.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Cops: Football players kicked out of SHU falsel...
|8 hr
|BPT
|2
|Monster Jam Triple Threat stops at Webster Arena
|8 hr
|BPT
|2
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|8 hr
|BPT
|2
|Ganim's extra benefits raise questions
|8 hr
|BPT
|2
|Malloy a Pedophile?
|10 hr
|Hang Em High
|1
|CT Gov. Malloy Fed Inmate 987243
|10 hr
|Hang Em High
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC