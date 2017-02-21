Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-...

Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fatal Shooting

Bridgeport Police Investigating Late-Night Fatal Shooting

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man found shot on Berkshire Avenue late Friday night died of his injuries at Bridgeport Hospital, the Connecticut Post reported. It was unclear whether the fatal shooting was related to an earlier non-life-threatening shooting earlier in the evening, the Post said.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

466

Stratford, CT

#1 9 hrs ago
Another story that prove that Bridgeport is not safe to live, work, or visit. Hire more police.
