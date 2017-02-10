Bridgeport Police Charge Fairfield Po...

Bridgeport Police Charge Fairfield Podiatrist With DUI

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Bridgeport police charged a Fairfield podiatrist with DUI on Friday after he posted a blood-alcohol level test that was more than twice the legal limit, according to a story on ConnPost.com. Dr. Amarjit Chhatwal, who works for a Fairfield business, was found slumped in his car at the intersection of Maplewood and Hancock Avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 1 min lifeisshort 4
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 12 hr Long Island Liberal 44
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch 12 hr Long Island Liberal 2
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... Sun BPT 1
the old Barkers (Sep '08) Sat DavA 743
News St. Vincent's selling light post banners Feb 18 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight... Feb 18 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC