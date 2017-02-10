Bridgeport Police Charge Fairfield Podiatrist With DUI
Bridgeport police charged a Fairfield podiatrist with DUI on Friday after he posted a blood-alcohol level test that was more than twice the legal limit, according to a story on ConnPost.com. Dr. Amarjit Chhatwal, who works for a Fairfield business, was found slumped in his car at the intersection of Maplewood and Hancock Avenues.
