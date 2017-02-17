Bridgeport police ask kids to stop ma...

Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight videos

There are 1 comment on the News12.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight videos. In it, News12.com reports that:

A fight at Bassick High School Monday left two students suspended and resurfaced in video form on Facebook, prompting officials to ask students to stop A fight at Bassick High School Monday left two students suspended and resurfaced in video form on Facebook, prompting officials to ask students to stop recording fights and circulating the videos. BRIDGEPORT - A fight at Bassick High School Monday left two students suspended and resurfaced in video form on Facebook, prompting officials to ask students to stop recording fights and circulating the videos.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 27 min ago
Not gonna happen. ......
