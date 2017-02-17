Bridgeport parents critique budget and interim schools chief

The first of four community forums is held on the proposed city school budget led by Dr. Aresta Johnson, Interim Superintendent of Schools, at Blackham School in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 16, 2017. Upcoming forums are slated for Saturday Feb. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Jettie Tisdale School, Thursday Feb. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Barnum School and Thursday Mar. 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Batalla School.

