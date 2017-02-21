Bridgeport nonprofits merge to furthe...

Bridgeport nonprofits merge to further their goals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

LifeBridge Community Services President and CEO William J. Hass, Ph.D. and Bridgeport Child Advocacy Coalition's Senior Program Director Mary Pat Healy pose at LifeBridge on Clinton Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 16, 2017. The organizations have announced a merger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid... 12 hr Erik 2
News This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at... 18 hr Long Island Liberal 3
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) 19 hr HeyItsAsh 32
News Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri... 20 hr Bill 5
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Tue Samuels Furnace Man 45
News Tasting their way to a better school lunch Mon Long Island Liberal 2
the old Barkers (Sep '08) Feb 18 DavA 743
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC