Bridgeport Man's Cold Weapon Lands Hi...

Bridgeport Man's Cold Weapon Lands Him In Hot Water With Norwalk Cops

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man who reported his handgun had been stolen from a backpack in his car when he went to a Norwalk bar on the weekend, later called police to say he found it - in his refrigerator. But there was still one problem for Edward Reeves, 40, of 45 Bishop Ave., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c... 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
the old Barkers (Sep '08) 9 hr SUPERGIRL LAROSE 741
News DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train... 12 hr Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St... 23 hr Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Mon Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Sun America Gentleman... 1
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Sun America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC