Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forgery Charge In UPS Delivery
WESTPORT, Conn., -- A Bridgeport man who allegedly used a fake Connecticut driver's license to to obtain packages being delivered to a home in October was arrested Friday. Leeroy Maragh, 26, of 132 Fairview Ave., was arrested on a second-degree forgery charge at the Norwalk courthouse.
