Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin, Pot In Car In Westport

Westport police busted a Bridgeport man on several drug charges Tuesday officers turned up pot, ecstasy, heroin and $7,500 in cash in his car during a traffic stop on the Post Road East near the Sherwood Island connector, police said. Chad Davis, 21, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a hallucinogenic and failure to obey a control signal.

