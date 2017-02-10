Bridgeport detectives solved 7 of 10 ...

Bridgeport detectives solved 7 of 10 homicides from 2016

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Sebastian A'BashA' Serrano, 16, of Bridgeport, charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit for the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elianna Cruz, of Stamford, the mother of three young children. less Sebastian A'BashA' Serrano, 16, of Bridgeport, charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit for the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elianna Cruz, of ... more Elianna Cruz, 26, of Stamford, a mother of three was accidentally shot and killed in Bridgeport on Jan. 7 by a gunman who was trying to fire his gun at someone else in the car she was in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic mayor deflects calls for sanctuary c... 11 hr BPT 1
News DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train... Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St... Thu Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Woman bit by police dog sues Bridgeport Thu America Gentleman... 2
News With Borders Open, a Syrian Family Arrives in B... Thu BPT 1
News Lawyer drives car into pond (Dec '07) Thu lawyers gone wild 62
News Tuition-free college gains ground Thu Libhater AKA Sher... 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,387 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC