Bridgeport detectives solved 7 of 10 homicides from 2016

Sebastian A'BashA' Serrano, 16, of Bridgeport, charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit for the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elianna Cruz, of Stamford, the mother of three young children. Elianna Cruz, 26, of Stamford, a mother of three was accidentally shot and killed in Bridgeport on Jan. 7 by a gunman who was trying to fire his gun at someone else in the car she was in.

