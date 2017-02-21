There are on the The Weston Daily Voice story from 7 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Dealer Gets Prison For Selling Heroin That Killed Trumbull Woman. In it, The Weston Daily Voice reports that:

A 23-year-old Bridgeport man was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in federal prison for selling heroin that caused a fatal overdose in Trumbull, prosecutors said. Jevaughn Watson pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, according to U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

