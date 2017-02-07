There are on the The Fairfield Daily Voice story from 22 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Construction Site Shooter Sentenced To 45 Years. In it, The Fairfield Daily Voice reports that:

A man convicted of shooting a construction worker in Bridgeport in 2015 was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week, according to the Connecticut Post. Gregory Weathers, 33, was found guilty in December of several charges, including murder, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.