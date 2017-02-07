Bridgeport Construction Site Shooter Sentenced To 45 Years
There are 1 comment on the The Fairfield Daily Voice story from 22 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Construction Site Shooter Sentenced To 45 Years. In it, The Fairfield Daily Voice reports that:
A man convicted of shooting a construction worker in Bridgeport in 2015 was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week, according to the Connecticut Post. Gregory Weathers, 33, was found guilty in December of several charges, including murder, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
|
Since: Dec 15
434
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Now, he is sorry for being in jail for life. Good for him.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: 3 pounds of PCP delivered to Save the C...
|1 hr
|Charity Scam
|2
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|3 hr
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Cops: Suspect shot himself while resisting arrest
|3 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|agape flights of venice florida
|3 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|Joe gib 1951
|41
|Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger...
|Sun
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'...
|Feb 5
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC