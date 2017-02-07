Bridgeport Construction Site Shooter ...

Bridgeport Construction Site Shooter Sentenced To 45 Years

There are 1 comment on the The Fairfield Daily Voice story from 22 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Construction Site Shooter Sentenced To 45 Years. In it, The Fairfield Daily Voice reports that:

A man convicted of shooting a construction worker in Bridgeport in 2015 was sentenced to 45 years in prison last week, according to the Connecticut Post. Gregory Weathers, 33, was found guilty in December of several charges, including murder, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

434

Stratford, CT

#1 3 hrs ago
Now, he is sorry for being in jail for life. Good for him.
Bridgeport, CT

