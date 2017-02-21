Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To Target Distressed Homeowner
An attorney who practices in Bridgeport pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring with a business associate in a long-running fraud scheme that targeted distressed homeowners throughout Connecticut. Bradford Barneys, 51, of Odenton, Md., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to conspiring with Timothy W. Burke , formerly of Easton, in the scheme.
