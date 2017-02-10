Booze battle brewing in Bridgeport City Hall
A months-long battle over the closure of a new package store in the North End has gotten City Hall to take a look at loosening the local rules governing booze sales. "Bridgeport, when compared to 13 large or adjacent Connecticut municipalities, is the most restrictive in its zoning regulations for liquor control," Lynn Haig , the city's director of planning, wrote the zoning commission ers recently.
