At 5:45 a.m., Route 8/25 in Bridgepor...

At 5:45 a.m., Route 8/25 in Bridgeport was already covered with snow with visibilities reduced.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

General Manager Steven Crook puts out a fresh stock of snow shovels for customers at Sears Appliance and Hardware store in Shelton, Conn., on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017. Weather forecasts predict 6 to 12 inches of snow for Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St... 1 hr BPT 1
News With Borders Open, a Syrian Family Arrives in B... 1 hr BPT 1
News Woman bit by police dog sues Bridgeport 1 hr BPT 1
News Lawyer drives car into pond (Dec '07) 1 hr lawyers gone wild 62
News Tuition-free college gains ground 4 hr Libhater AKA Sher... 3
News DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train... 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
superman casoria 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 09 at 3:20PM EST

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC