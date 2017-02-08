At 5:45 a.m., Route 8/25 in Bridgeport was already covered with snow with visibilities reduced.
General Manager Steven Crook puts out a fresh stock of snow shovels for customers at Sears Appliance and Hardware store in Shelton, Conn., on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017. Weather forecasts predict 6 to 12 inches of snow for Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Police: Woman, 50, Pepper-Sprayed St...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|With Borders Open, a Syrian Family Arrives in B...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Woman bit by police dog sues Bridgeport
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Lawyer drives car into pond (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|lawyers gone wild
|62
|Tuition-free college gains ground
|4 hr
|Libhater AKA Sher...
|3
|DOT hears pros, cons of second Bridgeport train...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|superman casoria
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC