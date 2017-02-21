Amber Alert issued for Bridgeport girl after homicide
Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old Bridgeport girl. Aylin Sofia Hernandez, who could be in the Bronx with her father, a suspect wanted for a double stabbing, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To ...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Rep. Jim Himes faces softball questions at Brid...
|2 hr
|BPT
|4
|Exterior of St. Vincent's Medical Center, in Br...
|2 hr
|BPT
|3
|False rape charges again expose injustice of ca...
|2 hr
|BPT
|1
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|3 hr
|Win Big
|10
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|3 hr
|Win Big
|3
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|3 hr
|Win Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC