Amber Alert Fatal Stabbing Suspect Is Illegal Immigrant, ICE Says

There are 1 comment on the The Chappaqua Daily Voice story from 10 hrs ago, titled Amber Alert Fatal Stabbing Suspect Is Illegal Immigrant, ICE Says. In it, The Chappaqua Daily Voice reports that:

The man accused of killing his girlfriend and abducting his 6-year-old daughter Friday, leading to a multi-state Amber Alert, had been deported to his native El Salvador in 2013, Federal authorities said. It is unclear how 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who was thrown out of the U.S. after reportedly being convicted of assaulting a former girlfriend in Stamford, got back into the country.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

460

Stratford, CT

#1 9 hrs ago
Let the killer serve life in jail, and for sure, he won't kill any more women.
