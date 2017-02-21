Amber Alert Fatal Stabbing Suspect Is Illegal Immigrant, ICE Says
The man accused of killing his girlfriend and abducting his 6-year-old daughter Friday, leading to a multi-state Amber Alert, had been deported to his native El Salvador in 2013, Federal authorities said. It is unclear how 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who was thrown out of the U.S. after reportedly being convicted of assaulting a former girlfriend in Stamford, got back into the country.
#1 9 hrs ago
Let the killer serve life in jail, and for sure, he won't kill any more women.
