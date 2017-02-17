Afternoon warmth could yield to evening chills
The air might have been balmy in Greater Bridgeport Sunday afternoon, but the region was expected to chill out in the evening hours. According to the National Weather Service , the temperature in Bridgeport was roughly 59 degrees around 12:30 p.m. The normal temperature for the region this time of year is roughly 40 degrees.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This February shaping up to be top-5 warmest at...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|43
|the old Barkers (Sep '08)
|Sat
|DavA
|743
|Hundreds march on Day Without Immigrants in Bri...
|Sat
|Pedro
|3
|Tasting their way to a better school lunch
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|St. Vincent's selling light post banners
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport police ask kids to stop making fight...
|Sat
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
