A pair of leopards at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

A ram named Changmao and a female deer named Chunzi take part in a wedding on Valentine's Day at the Yunnan Wild Animal Park in Kunming, Yunnan Province on February 14, 2012. Visitors have flooded to the wildlife park in the southwestern province of Yunnan to see the sheep, whose Chinese name Changmao means long hair, and the deer, Chunzi , after zookeepers revealed online that the pair had begun mating.

