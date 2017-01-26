3 Catholic schools to become one in S...

3 Catholic schools to become one in Shelton

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Eighth grader Marcus Yancoskie has his worked checked over by Sister Carolyn during religion class at St. Joseph Catholic School in Shelton, Conn. on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport pastor charged with stealing $8K in ... 16 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... 16 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Brid... 22 hr lifeisshort 2
News Bridgeport City Council weighs 'sanctuary city'... 22 hr BPT 1
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... Thu Mommy warning 4
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 Thu BPT 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Thu BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC