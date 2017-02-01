2nd boy arrested in carjacking, assault on Noble Avenue
The second juvenile has been arrested in connection with a carjacking and assault of a food delivery person on Jan. 26, on Noble Avenue in Milford. Police said the boy is from Bridgeport and was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 27. Police did not disclose his age; the first boy arrested was 14 years old.
