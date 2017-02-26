26-Year-Old Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder In Late-Night Shooting Death

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting Friday night that sprang from an altercation between two men on Berkshire Avenue in Bridgeport, the Connecticut Post said. Jovanne Brown of 302 Glenwood Ave. was charged with felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses and held on $1 million bond in the death of 26-year-old Michael Watkins, police told the Post.

