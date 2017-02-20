20-year-old Bridgeport man dies in Milford crash
Authorities tell News 12 Connecticut the younger DeJesus was driving south on I-95 in Milford when he lost control of his car and crashed near exit 36 around 5:30 a.m., hitting a light pole, then a tree. DeJesus was a graduate of Platt Technical High School in Milford.
