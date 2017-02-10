100 MPH Police Chase Ends With Arrest Of New Haven Man In Bridgeport
A New Haven man faces multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit that reached more than 100 miles per hour before finally concluding with his arrest on Monday morning in Bridgeport. Emilio Davia, 22, of New Haven faces charges that include larceny, resisting arrest and engaging in a police pursuit.
