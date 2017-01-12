Workers dismantle the marquee on the ...

Workers dismantle the marquee on the Playhouse on the Green, in...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Workers dismantle the marquee on the Playhouse on the Green, in Bridgeport, Conn. Jan. 12, 2017, part of the McLevy Square Rehabilitation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 18 hr a-citizen 493
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 21 hr 69citizen69 39
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Fri lawyers indabag 4
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Fri BPT 1
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist Jan 12 thegenuinephyllis 2
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Jan 12 Frosty 6
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours Jan 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC