Woman ID'd in Stratford pedestrian death
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Longbrook Avenue in Stratford on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Police identified the victim as Carmen Flores-Carrillo, 64, of Stratford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The studio apartments of 1208 Broad Street are ...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In B...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|12
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|19 hr
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|19 hr
|Sam
|2
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|Thu
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC