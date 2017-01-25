Woman accused of driving while on PCP
A Bridgeport woman has been arrested on warrant after an incident in which she was found parked in the middle of Connecticut Avenue. Lucinda Karma, 39, of Coleman Street, Bridgeport, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
