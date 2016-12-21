Weather: A warm start to the new year, with a wet week ahead
A sunny and warm day is in store for the region on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Here's a scene in downtown Bridgeport taken Sunday morning of the construction on the Housatonic Community College campus.
