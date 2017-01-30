Vagabond Theatre Company's 'Last Days...

Vagabond Theatre Company's 'Last Days Of Judas' Coming To Trumbull

The Vagabond Theatre Company of Greater Bridgeport has selected the cast for "The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot," a dark comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Performances will be in March.

