Vagabond Theatre Company's 'Last Days Of Judas' Coming To Trumbull
The Vagabond Theatre Company of Greater Bridgeport has selected the cast for "The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot," a dark comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Performances will be in March.
