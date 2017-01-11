University apologizes for misidentify...

University apologizes for misidentifying man as rape suspect

The Connecticut Post reports that Sacred Heart University issued an apology to 29-year-old Gary Douglas, of Bridgeport, as part of a settlement to resolve his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school. In April, school officials posted Douglas' name and photograph on a flyer naming him as the suspect in the off-campus rape of a female student.

