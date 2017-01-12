Two Teens Arrested In Sweet 16 Shooti...

Two Teens Arrested In Sweet 16 Shooting That Left Six Wounded In Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Bridgeport police have arrested two youths in connection with a November shooting in which six people were injured at a Sweet 16 party at a Park Avenue club. Police were called to Club Sportivo at about 10:45 p.m. Nov. 12, after the party hosts began charging admission to an "after party" and a fight erupted with gunfire outside the club, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 4 hr WelbyMD 492
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 10 hr lawyers indabag 4
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... 15 hr BPT 1
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist Thu thegenuinephyllis 2
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Thu Frosty 6
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Wed America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,908 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC