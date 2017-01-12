Two Teens Arrested In Sweet 16 Shooting That Left Six Wounded In Bridgeport

Bridgeport police have arrested two youths in connection with a November shooting in which six people were injured at a Sweet 16 party at a Park Avenue club. Police were called to Club Sportivo at about 10:45 p.m. Nov. 12, after the party hosts began charging admission to an "after party" and a fight erupted with gunfire outside the club, police said.

