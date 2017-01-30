Two Charged With Christmas Eve Murder...

Two Charged With Christmas Eve Murder In Bridgeport

Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead, Bridgeport Police announced. Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, 33-year-old Miguel Rivera was shot and killed in front of 323 North Ave. Police said detectives were able to quickly develop information in the case and secure arrest warrants for 34-year-old Xavier Rivera and 29-year-old Moises Contreras.

