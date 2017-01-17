Two Bridgeport Men Charged In Stamford Smash And Grabs

STAMFORD, Conn., -- Two Bridgeport men already facing charges in other break-ins in Fairfield County are facing more charges in connection with the break-ins at a pair of city restaurants last month. Roman Nieves, 37, of Sherwood Avenue, and Keron Nixon, 34, of Stratford Avenue, were charged Friday with counts each of third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and conspiracy for burglary.Both were held on $20,000 bonds.

