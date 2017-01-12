Two arrested in shooting at Bridgeport 'Sweet 16' party

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in November in which five people were injured. The first suspect, a 15 year-old boy, was arrested on Jan. 9 on a warrant charging him with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of firearms, first-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.