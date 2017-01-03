Twenty One Pilots will perform at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Musical duo Twenty One Pilots is on the move. The band's "Emotional Roadshow" tour stops at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Judah and the Lion is the opener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|3 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Skb
|101
|Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi...
|Jan 8
|BPT
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 8
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|Jan 6
|Samuels Furnace Man
|38
|Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC