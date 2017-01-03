Twenty One Pilots will perform at Web...

Twenty One Pilots will perform at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Musical duo Twenty One Pilots is on the move. The band's "Emotional Roadshow" tour stops at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Judah and the Lion is the opener.

