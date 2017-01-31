Trump protest fills federal court lob...

Trump protest fills federal court lobby in Bridgeport

10 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A group of about 30 area residents, upset over President Trump's order denying entry to the U.S. for Muslim immigrants, filled the lobby of the U.S. District Court for a midday rally Tuesday. It was the second Tuesday in a row that the group had gathered there, and they plan to keep it up "as long as this goes on,'' said Sabrina Hermanze of Derby.

