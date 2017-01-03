Trumbull School Superintendent Dr. Ga...

Trumbull School Superintendent Dr. Gary Cialfi

In places like Trumbull, Shelton and Milford, a $20 million midyear cut in education aid could lead to municipal hiring freezes, fewer purchases and a delayed road-paving job or two. Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell, on a conference call this week with all school superintendents in the state, announced that for districts like Bridgeport, the cut will be subtracted not from the regular Education Cost Sharing grant that flows through the municipality, but instead from a dedicated Alliance grant that goes directly to the school district.

