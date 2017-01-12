Trumbull police: 2 nabbed after breaking into vehicle
Two juveniles, suspected of breaking into a motor vehicle on Machalowski Road, in Trumbull, were captured early Friday morning on Jan. 13, 2017. Police and a K9 units tracked and apprehended the suspects in the area of Wedgewood Road and Lakeside Drive in Bridgeport, about a mile away.
