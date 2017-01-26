Trooper hit by speeding motorist
A state trooper sustained minor injuries after getting hit by a speeding motorist while working an accident on I-91 in New Haven Sunday morning. Photos courtesy of the Connecticut State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the goddam jews are to blame
|2 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Mexican President Cancels White House Visit
|Sat
|Frito Bandito
|1
|Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants
|Sat
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC