Trooper hit by speeding motorist

Trooper hit by speeding motorist

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

A state trooper sustained minor injuries after getting hit by a speeding motorist while working an accident on I-91 in New Haven Sunday morning. Photos courtesy of the Connecticut State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the goddam jews are to blame 2 hr NORMAN BATES 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 6 hr Community Disorga... 496
News Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail Sun BPT 1
News 14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco... Sun BPT 1
News Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe... Sun BPT 1
Mexican President Cancels White House Visit Sat Frito Bandito 1
News Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants Sat BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC