Tip yields heroin bust of 2 from Brid...

Tip yields heroin bust of 2 from Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Shontaizjah Fleming was charged Thursday with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of a hallucinogen. She was held on $2,500 bond and has a court date of Jan. 21. Shontaizjah Fleming was charged Thursday with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of a hallucinogen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line 5 hr superman casoria 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Sat a-citizen 493
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Sat 69citizen69 39
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist Jan 12 thegenuinephyllis 2
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Jan 12 Frosty 6
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC