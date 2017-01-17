Teen charged in woman's fatal shooting

Teen charged in woman's fatal shooting

Read more: Connecticut Post

Mother of three, Elianna Cruz, 26, of Stamford, was accidentally shot and killed in Bridgeport on Jan. 7 by teenage gunman who was trying to fire his gun at someone else in the car she was in. Mother of three, Elianna Cruz, 26, of Stamford, was accidentally shot and killed in Bridgeport on Jan. 7 by teenage gunman who was trying to fire his gun at someone else in the car she was in.

