Superintendent of Stamford Public Schools Earl Kim
As the school district prepares to present its 2017-18 spending plan to the city this winter, it now faces a six-digit cut to its current budget. Superintendent of Schools Earl Kim said he's working with Mayor David Martin to decide how the $250,000 the state slashed from Stamford Public Schools last week will affect the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC