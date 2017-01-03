Superintendent of Stamford Public Sch...

Superintendent of Stamford Public Schools Earl Kim

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

As the school district prepares to present its 2017-18 spending plan to the city this winter, it now faces a six-digit cut to its current budget. Superintendent of Schools Earl Kim said he's working with Mayor David Martin to decide how the $250,000 the state slashed from Stamford Public Schools last week will affect the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 13
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office 4 hr Samuels Furnace Man 11
News Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missi... 7 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 7 hr BPT 1
News Hoydick gets nod for Stratford Chamber post 15 hr America Gentleman... 1
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 15 hr America Gentleman... 37
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC