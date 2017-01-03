Super Duper Grub Truck Caters To Pint...

Super Duper Grub Truck Caters To Pint-Size Palates In Fairfield

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

But if Laura Bonilla's research is correct, her Super Duper Grub is the only food truck in America created for the exacting - some might say finicky - palate of the the pint-size diner. "We are the first kids food truck in the United States," said the Fairfield resident, who recently received permits to set up shop in Fairfield and Bridgeport.

