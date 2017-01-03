State Rep. Hoydick Tapped To Lead Stratford Chamber Of Commerce
State Rep. Laura Hoydick is returning as executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, one of the Affiliate Chambers of Commerce of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council. Hoydick served in the same position from 2003 to 2007.
